– Mexico played with flair, dominated the ball, dodged a few counters by Haiti.

El Tri played a complete game except for one area: finishing.

Unable to score on multiple opportunities, Mexico needed Raul Jimenez's goal on a penalty kick in the 93rd minute to end Haiti's impressive Gold Cup semifinal run with a 1-0 victory Tuesday. El Tri moves on to face defending champion United States or Jamaica in Sunday's final at Chicago's Soldier Field. The U.S. and Jamaica were playing when this edition went to press.

"We are very happy with the players' effort," Mexico assistant coach Jorge Theiler said through a translator. "Mexico is going to the finals, and that's what matters."

Mexico dominated possession yet could not find a way to put the finishing touches in Haiti's end, allowing Les Grenadiers to hang around and build confidence while playing to a scoreless tie in regulation.

Jimenez was awarded a penalty kick early in the extra time after Herve Bazile took him down at the edge of the penalty box. Jimenez slow-played the penalty kick, slipping it behind Jhony Placide after the Haitian goalie dived to his right to bring the crowd to its feet.

"We just kept doing what we were doing and we showed a lot of character," Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo said. "There have been games where we could do a lot of what we wanted and others where we couldn't. That's how these tournaments go. We did what we had to do."