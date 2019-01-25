– Mexico's government said Friday it would not impede U.S. plans to send asylum-seeking migrants back across the southern border while they await a hearing in U.S. courts.

Mexican authorities made it clear they did not support the Trump administration's program, but they appeared reluctant to pick a new fight with the White House less than two months into the term of President Andres Manuel López Obrador.

The decision cleared the way for U.S. agents to begin the new protocols even as many migrants remained bottlenecked in Tijuana — just steps from the border — and officials in the teeming border city said resources were strained to the limit.

Roberto Velasco, spokesman for Mexico's Foreign Relations Department, told reporters in Mexico City that the U.S. was prepared to send back the first group: up to 20 migrants across the footbridge at the San Ysidro border crossing to await asylum hearings.

Velasco, however, outlined some ground rules. He said Mexico would not accept migrants appealing a denial of asylum, unaccompanied children or people with serious health problems. Unaccompanied minors would be exempt from the U.S. deportations.

"The Mexican government does not agree with the unilateral measure implemented by the U.S. government," Velasco said. "Nonetheless, and in line with our new migration policy, we reiterate our commitment to migrants and to human rights. Migration should be a choice, not a necessity."

The deported migrants would be the first group of people to have been affected by the U.S. policy, called "Remain in Mexico" and first announced in December. Wait times for migrants who are now in the U.S. can be months, or even years, as a result of a backlog of more than 800,000 cases.

But a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said the asylum cases of those sent back to Mexico should be decided within a year, with an initial hearing within 45 days. The plan would mark a big change to the system of detention through which asylum seekers are processed.

On Friday, even municipal officials in Tijuana remained in the dark about details. Cesar Palencia, chief of migrant affairs in Tijuana, said he did not believe the city would be capable of attending to all of the asylum seekers, and that no new space had been set up to receive them. "We don't see a strategy to attend to them," he said. "It's not in keeping with the law, and I consider it a violation of migrants' rights."

Palencia was also concerned the strategy would cause more people to be forced to remain in Mexico for the long term, and further limit their options to re-enter the U.S.

"What happens if someone from Honduras goes in front of a judge and says, 'My life is at risk, but I've been living in Mexico for three years' "? he said. "It seems like a method of denying them."

Leopoldo Guerrero Diaz, secretary-general of Tijuana, said that it was the responsibility of the Mexican government to prepare spaces for the migrants.

He said El Barretal — a shelter built for 6,000 migrants who arrived en mass in October — had space for more migrants, but that other shelters in the city were already at capacity.