MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say seven people have been killed in an armed confrontation between gunmen and army troops in the southern state of Guerrero.
State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that six civilians and one soldier died.
Alvarez says the incident took place Friday morning in the town of El Naranjo when soldiers came under fire.
Guerrero has been a flashpoint for drug cartel violence in Mexico.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Venezuelan migrants pour into Peru before new rules enforced
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their nation's economic and humanitarian crisis rushed to reach Peru on Friday before stiffer new rules go into effect that will make entering the fellow South American nation more difficult.
World
Hundreds of tourists evacuated from hotel in Egypt after Britons' sudden deaths
CAIRO – Prompted by the unexplained deaths of a middle-age British couple at an Egyptian Red Sea resort this week, their tour company was…
National
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
President Donald Trump said Friday he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.
World
Mexico's president-elect thanks Trump for being respectful
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for treating Mexicans with more respect — or at least not saying anything insulting lately.
World
Liberia President Weah honors his former coach Wenger
Liberia President George Weah handed his former Monaco coach Arsene Wenger one of the west African nation's highest honors at a ceremony held in the capital on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.