– Everything Pedro Osmin Ulloa was wearing, from the black felt shoes with the gold buckles to the shimmery blue button-down, was as new to him as he was to Mexico.

The 30-year-old Honduran corn farmer and dogged sojourner in the migrant caravan was dressed head-to-toe in donated clothes. His 3-year-old son, Alexander, played with donated toys. And the rest of the family — his wife, his two brothers and a cousin — sat on the sidewalk eating beef stew and tortillas ladled out for them by residents of this bustling market town in southern Mexico. “These people have been beautiful,” he said. “Everyone’s helping us out.”

The responsibility of feeding, clothing and sheltering several thousand migrants has been embraced by the small Mexican towns along the route, with residents jumping into charity mode as if responding to a natural disaster. It was hard to walk a block without seeing crates of free bottled water, tables packed with ham and cheese tortillas or relief stations filled with medical supplies donated by the community to help the people on this grueling march.

“We’re supporting them 100 percent,” said Rafael Trinidad, a municipal employee, as he passed out sandwiches to migrants arriving along the main road.

While President Donald Trump is looking for ways to block the caravan at the U.S. border, Mexicans are pitching in to ease the travelers’ journey. Residents along the route say they are motivated by the Christian tradition of charity, a shared familiarity with migration to the U.S. and a sense of solidarity in the face of Trump’s anti-migrant rhetoric. While they acknowledge the caravan could be a problem if it lingered, many do not seem to mind a brief stopover.

Outside her family’s hardware store, Coqui Cortez, 57, had set up a table to feed migrants lemon tea and stew, while her daughter donated fruit. “My family has been very blessed,” Cortez said. “And we know that we are all brothers. What God gives us, we should share.”

Members of a church group handed out drinks and sandwiches to Central American migrants as a thousands-strong caravan stopped in Pijijiapan, Mexico, to camp out for the night Thursday on its journey to the U.S. border.

For towns such as Pijijiapan, not far from Mexico’s border with Guatemala, migration is second nature. For decades, people have hiked the back roads and ridden trains heading north. Central American migration to southern Mexico has caused tensions in recent years as numbers have grown, but people here understand the poverty and violence that migrants are fleeing.

“Today it’s them. Tomorrow it could be us,” said Lesbia Cinco Ley, 70, a volunteer distributing food.

Town officials in Pijijiapan said they began readying for the caravan’s arrival on Monday. Before dawn on Thursday, Cinco Ley and several others began cooking, on a mission to prepare giant vats of ham and eggs, along with 14,000 sandwiches. Between the municipality, churches and private citizens, town officials estimated Pijijiapan had spent nearly $8,000 for one day’s worth of food.

The caravan has become a traveling roadshow of humanitarian workers, U.N. refugee staff, religious volunteers, police and immigration officials, as well as a good chunk of Mexico’s foreign media corps.

President Enrique Peña Nieto’s government has vacillated on the caravan. There was an initial violent clash with federal police in riot gear at Mexico’s southern border, but the group was eventually allowed to pass.

It has been difficult to get a reliable estimate of the number of people in the caravan. It is now dispersed among towns along the highway in Chiapas; more than 1,000 migrants have dropped out to apply for asylum in Mexico; and new people have joined. Pijijiapan Mayor Hector Meneses Marcelino said 7,500 migrants had been in town, while the U.N. staff put their estimate at 3,000.

Still, for small Mexican towns, the arrival of even a few thousand people is a major event. As migrants entered town on foot and by hitching rides in cars and trucks, town officials directed them to gathering points and aid stations.

“We’ve seen migrants here before, but never this many,” said town official Gabriel Gonzalez. “It looks like all of Honduras is coming.”