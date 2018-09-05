NEW YORK — Mexican rock band Mana will be honored as Person of the Year 2018 by the Latin Recording Academy on the eve of the Latin Grammys.
The winner of six Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards will be recognized for its achievements and contributions to the Latin community and its support of the preservation and protection of the environment and human rights.
Mana will be honored Nov. 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, where a variety of Latin stars will be performing some of the hits from Mana's repertoire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
April the Giraffe's son will move from NY to North Carolina
Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.
National
The Latest: Senator scolds Google for skipping hearing
The Latest on executives from social media companies and their appearances before Congress (all times local):
National
Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify
Cable company Charter is launching its own wireless service as cable companies try to diversify to offset slowing traditional cable TV revenue.
Variety
Uber rolls out safety features for drivers, passengers
Uber is aiming to boost driver and passenger safety in an effort to rebuild trust in the brand.
Books
Book of Garcia Marquez's journalism to be published
In the beginning, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a reporter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.