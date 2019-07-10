MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal prosecutors say they have arrested a prominent lawyer on suspicion of involvement in organized crime and money laundering.
A statement from the Attorney General's Office says attorney Juan Ramón Collado was detained Tuesday in an affluent neighborhood of Mexico City after a judge authorized his arrest. Prosecutors did not offer any details on the purported crimes for which they are investigating Collado.
Collado is a prestigious attorney with connections to various political parties in Mexico. One of the politicians mentioned by local media has having ties to Collado is former President Enrique Peña Nieto, who left office Dec. 1.
Arrests at Mexican border drop for first time in 2019
Mexico crackdown appears to cut crossings.
UN report: Climate change is undermining poverty eradication
Hunger is growing and the world is not on track to end extreme poverty by 2030 and meet other U.N. goals, mainly because progress is being undermined by the impact of climate change and increasing inequality, a U.N. report said Tuesday.
Mexico's treasury secretary resigns, cites interference
Mexico's treasury secretary resigned Tuesday, complaining of the appointment of unqualified officials by "influential people in the current administration who have clear conflicts of interest."
Colombia court orders ex-rebel leader wanted in US detained
Colombia's Supreme Court issued an arrest order for a blind ex-rebel leader wanted in the U.S. on charges of conspiring to traffic cocaine after he failed to appear Tuesday for questioning in a case that has touched a nerve in Colombia.