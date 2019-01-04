MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has published a financial disclosure form that reveals relatively few possessions — and the fact that his wife makes more than he does.
Lopez Obrador cut his own pay to about $65,000 per year when he took office on Dec. 1. His wife, writer and academic Beatriz Gutierrez, makes about $72,000.
The president has about $23,000 in savings; Gutierrez has three times that much. In the disclosure form presented to authorities Thursday, he says a three-acre (1.2 hectare) compound he inherited from his parents in southern Chiapas state has been signed over to his four sons.
Lopez Obrador said Friday: "I have never been interested in money, I fight for ideals."
Gutierrez has properties worth over $250,000.
