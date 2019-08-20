MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal police have found 75 Central American migrants hidden at a safe house in a border town outside Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
The migrants included 26 minors. Most were from Honduras, with fewer numbers from Guatemala and El Salvador and two from Nicaragua.
Mexico's Public Safety Department said Tuesday that police acted on a tip from U.S. authorities.
Migrant smugglers frequently use such houses to gather migrants, collect payment and wait for an appropriate time to cross the border.
The migrants were turned over to Mexico's National Immigration Institute for possible deportation.
