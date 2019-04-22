PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico — Mexican police and immigration agents have detained hundreds of Central American migrants in the largest single raid on a migrant caravan since the groups started moving through Mexico last year.
Police targeted the tail end of a caravan of about 3,000 migrants who were making their way through the southern state of Chiapas.
Federal police and agents on Monday forced the migrants and their families into pickup trucks to take them to buses, presumably to deport them.
Mexico had welcomed the first caravans last year with open arms, but the reception has gotten colder since tens of thousands of migrants overwhelmed U.S. border crossings.
