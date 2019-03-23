MEXICO CITY — Mexican immigration authorities say 21 migrants have been rescued in the northeastern state of Coahuila after wandering near the U.S. border for seven days.
The National Migration Institute said Saturday that its assistance unit, Grupo Beta, received a call for help after the migrants were abandoned by a guide.
It said the all-male group was located by officials near the city of Piedras Negras, which lies about 6 kilometers (4 miles) south of Eagle Pass, Texas.
The migrants, among whom was a minor, are all in good health.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cruise ship passengers hauled off ailing ship by helicopter
A cruise ship with engine problems sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast on Saturday, then began evacuating its 1,300 passengers and crew amid stormy seas and heavy winds in a high-risk helicopter rescue operation.
World
Pompeo tours Lebanese historical sites in ancient city
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan spent much of the second and last day of their visit to Lebanon touring historical churches and a centuries-old citadel in this coastal city.
World
The Latest: Minister: 40K yellow vest protesters nationwide
The Latest on French yellow vest protests (all times local):
World
The Latest: 115 reported dead after attack on Malian village
The Latest on the Mali village attack (all times local):
World
Legendary Israeli Mossad agent Rafi Eitan dies at 92
Rafi Eitan, a legendary Israeli Mossad spy who led the capture of Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann, died Saturday. He was 92.