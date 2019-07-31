MEXICO CITY — A newspaper in the city of Parral in northern Mexico has decided to stop publishing its print edition after unidentified assailants tossed gasoline bombs at its office.
In an editorial Wednesday, El Monitor de Parral said it will continue with its digital edition, but will not cover any crime stories or news "with a political slant."
The newspaper referred to an "attack by a group of people," but gave no specifics and nobody answered phone calls to its offices.
However, other local media reported the facade of the newspaper's building had been damaged by gasoline bombs.
Parral is located in the northern border state of Chihuahua, which has long been plagued by drug cartel violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
4 more inmates die in Brazil following deadly prison clash
Four inmates allegedly involved in deadly clash between prison gangs have died of asphyxiation while being transferred to a safer lockup, authorities said Wednesday, as families of victims began to bury their relatives.
World
Moscow couple shaken but defiant after police crackdown
The young woman screamed as her boyfriend lay atop her, absorbing the blows of a helmeted riot policeman.
World
Mexican newspaper closes print edition after attack
A newspaper in the city of Parral in northern Mexico has decided to stop publishing its print edition after unidentified assailants tossed gasoline bombs at its office.
World
Pelosi says 'humbled' by Ghana visit to gateway to slavery
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday a congressional delegation to Ghana was "humbled" by a visit to the seaside gateway where many Africans were shipped to America as slaves.
World
Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires
The Russian military on Wednesday joined efforts to fight forest fires that have engulfed nearly 30,000 square kilometers (11,580 sq. miles) of territory in Siberia and the Russian Far East — an area the size of Belgium.