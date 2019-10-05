MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge says it's OK for Jared Kushner to get a top national award despite derogatory comments about Mexican migrants that were made by his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

A non-profit group in Mexico, the Center Against Discrimination, said Saturday that the judge rejected its challenge to a plan to bestow the highest honor that Mexico gives to foreigners on Kushner.

Mexico's previous government said in 2018 that Kushner, a White House adviser, would get the Order of the Aztec Eagle for contributions toward negotiating a new free trade agreement between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Trump is widely disliked in Mexico for references to Mexican migrants as rapists and criminals, as well as promises to build a border wall between the countries.