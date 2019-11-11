NEW YORK —
Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears
A Mexican immigrant fighting President Donald Trump's attempt to end a program shielding young immigrants from deportation says he is nervous about the case finally being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
APNewsBreak: Buttigieg hopes to name 1st female VA secretary
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says if elected he'd like to name a woman to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time as 2020 hopefuls take aim at President Donald Trump's record on stemming military suicide and helping female vets.
2020 Watch: Bloomberg escalates doubts about front-runners
Presidential politics move fast. What we're watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign:
Still a chance? 2020 longshots insist race is up for grabs
Bernie Sanders rallied hundreds of supporters outside the New Hampshire capital when the senator formally filed to compete in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. A howling crowd cheered South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he walked through the statehouse to file his paperwork.