LOS ANGELES — New lawyers for the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch charged with human trafficking and child rape say remarks by California's attorney general may have tainted a potential jury.
Attorneys Ken Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer say La Luz del Mundo leader Naasón Joaquín García and his family are paying their legal fees and Attorney General Xavier Becerra's fears that church's followers could raise his $50 million bail are unfounded.
The lawyers and church followers spoke Friday outside an east Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo with Joaquín García's family standing beside them.
They say the church's temples worldwide have suffered hate crimes in the wake of Becerra's remarks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Judge: Spacey accuser's phone must be turned over to defense
A Massachusetts judge says a phone used by a young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him at a bar must be turned over to the defense.
National
The Latest: News agencies seek to unseal records at trial
The Latest on closing arguments Friday at an Arizona border activist's immigrant-harboring trial (all times local):
TV & Media
Albuquerque Pride rainbow crosswalk on Route 66 vandalized
Police are investigating damage to a rainbow-colored crosswalk created in honor of Albuquerque Pride after videos emerged of several motorcyclists trying to deface it.
Books
Publisher drops Central Park 5 prosecutor Linda Fairstein
Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her publisher as fallout continues for the former Central Park 5 prosecutor over the wrongful conviction of five teens for a 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger.
Variety
Streetscapes: Why moving the Southdale Library to Southdale mall is a good idea
A proposal to move the 46-year-old Southdale Library into Southdale shopping center makes synergistic sense.