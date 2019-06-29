MEXICO CITY — The mayor of Mexico's capital says the National Guard will be deployed throughout the city as the metropolis struggles to contain rising violent crime.
Claudia Sheinbaum said Saturday that 2,700 national guardsmen will soon begin working "special operatives in the entire city." A string of recent kidnappings, shootings and extortions have pierced the Mexican capital's reputation as a relative safe zone amid widespread violence and impunity in the country.
Hundreds of Mexican marines, soldiers and federal police have been reassigned to the newly formed National Guard as the country attempts to break apart criminal groups and people smuggling networks.
