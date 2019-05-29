MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the former director of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted for alleged corruption.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz told Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Wednesday that efforts to locate Emilio Lozoya have not been successful, but that the case against him is solid.

Lozoya led Pemex during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto. The case centers on the 2015 sale of a fertilizer plant by steel maker Altos Hornos Mexicanos SA to Pemex for what auditors said was an inflated price.

Investigators say Lozoya appears to have received a substantial personal payment for facilitating the purchase, at the expense of taxpayers. His accounts have been frozen. AHMSA head Alonso Ancira was detained in Spain on Tuesday.