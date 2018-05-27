MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country's fiercest drug cartels.
Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said at a Sunday press conference that marines arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia the night before in the western city of Zapopan.
She's the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."
Gonzalez is accused of managing the cartel's finances, a role previously held by her brother Abigael, who was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2015.
