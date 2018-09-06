MEXICO CITY — Mexican airline Aeromexico says it has fired three pilots involved in an accident that saw a jet crash belly-down into a field in July.
Investigators said earlier that a trainee pilot was improperly seated in the co-pilot's seat when the plane took off.
They said the plane's commanding officer took over controls from the trainee just before the crash.
The airline said in a letter to employees published Thursday that the pilots' actions were "in direct violation of our company's policies, manuals and procedures."
Investigators blamed a sudden downdraft known as a microburst for bringing the jet, and said there was no evidence of pilot error.
All 103 people aboard survived, some with injuries, in the July 31 crash.
