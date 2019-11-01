MEXICO CITY — In a find that gives a new dimension to "trick or treat," Mexican agents inspecting a package being sent to England found 59 rolls of tamarind-flavored candy with heroin inside.
The National Guard said Friday that agents used x-rays to inspect a cardboard box headed for an address in London.
When they opened the box, they found a black substance at the center of each roll. Mexican-produced heroin is often referred to "black tar," because it is processed differently than white or tan powder heroin.
The candy is made of tamarind pulp, which is normally reddish-brown in color. Tests later confirmed the substance was heroin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Chile backs away from tax breaks on the rich amid protests
Chile's government said on Friday that it is backing away from a plan to cut corporate taxes following two weeks of protests fed by anger of inequality.
World
AP Explains: Argentina's next leader preps foreign policy
What kind of foreign policy can the world expect from Argentina when its new president takes office in December? The country's government sparred with the United States and other Western countries when Cristina Fernández was president. Now she is returning to power, this time as vice president after Sunday's presidential election. Some analysts believe President-elect Alberto Fernández will pursue a less combative path, however, as the country struggles to revive its economy with international support.
World
Mexico's Baja Sur resorts to start charging tourist tax
The Mexican state of Baja California Sur will start charging a tax equivalent to about $18.50 for each foreign tourist who visits.
World
Mexican agents find heroin inside tamarind candy
In a find that gives a new dimension to "trick or treat," Mexican agents inspecting a package being sent to England found 59 rolls of tamarind-flavored candy with heroin inside.
World
Gaza rocket barrages damage Israeli house
Palestinian militants in Gaza fired barrages of rockets into southern Israel Friday, causing damage to a house and shattering nearly a month of calm across the volatile border.