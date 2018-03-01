ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic state Rep. Jason Metsa is entering the race to replace Rep. Rick Nolan in Congress.

Metsa announced his campaign Thursday for northeastern Minnesota's massive 8th Congressional District. The third-term lawmaker is just the latest Democrat to enter the race since Nolan announced last month he won't seek re-election.

Former FBI counterterrorism analyst Leah Phifer was already in the race before Nolan dropped out. Former state Rep. Joe Radinovich, North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen Kennedy and longtime Duluth news anchor Michelle Lee have launched campaigns.

Metsa brings deep connections to labor and an emphasis on mining issues to the race that may focus largely on the Iron Range. He touted his legislative experience while announcing his campaign.

St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber is running as the lone Republican