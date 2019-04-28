Milwaukee Brewers (15-13, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-13, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 4-6 in home games. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.35, Zack Wheeler paces the staff with a mark of 4.85.

The Brewers are 7-7 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 53 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 14, averaging one every 6.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with nine home runs and is batting .322. Wilson Ramos is 5-for-29 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 extra base hits and has 33 RBIs. Travis Shaw is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).