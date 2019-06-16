NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard has left his start for the New York Mets with a strained right hamstring.
Syndergaard reached for the back of his leg after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets manager Mickey Callaway and an athletic trainer came out to check on Syndergaard, who quickly walked off the field with a bit of a limp.
One inning later, the Mets announced Syndergaard exited with a right hamstring strain.
Robert Gsellman entered with New York leading 8-3. St. Louis scored three runs before the seventh was over.
Syndergaard threw 102 pitches. He was charged with five runs, four earned, and six hits in six-plus innings.
