NEW YORK — David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the New York Mets' active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016.

After a long road back from a string of injuries, the 35-year-old team captain will be eligible off the bench Tuesday night against NL East champion Atlanta — if the game is played. Heavy rain has been falling throughout the day in New York, and the tarp is covering the infield at Citi Field.

Assistant general manager John Ricco says it's unlikely Wright will play during the three-game series because the Braves are trying to earn home-field advantage in the Division Series, and the Mets don't want to compromise the integrity of the pennant race.

It's possible Wright could pinch-hit if the score is lopsided.

Wright is scheduled to start at third base in his farewell game Saturday night against last-place Miami. He hasn't played in the majors since May 27, 2016, due to neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

Unable to get healthy enough to resume his career in earnest, Wright said he expects this weekend to be his last big league appearance.