Metro Transit’s Green Line will partly shutdown for three days with buses replacing trains along a section of the route between St. Paul and Minneapolis.

During the closure from 6:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Green Line passengers will board buses along the stretch from Snelling Avenue to Stadium Village while crews work on scheduled maintenance. The partial closure involves westbound trains at Snelling Avenue and eastbound trains at Stadium Village and the stops between the two — Fairview Avenue, Raymond Avenue, Westgate and Prospect Park.

The buses will run on similar schedules as the trains but may take more time.