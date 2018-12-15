ST. PAUL, Minn. — The public transit agency serving the Twin Cities is advancing efforts to have all of its buses powered by electricity.

The Star Tribune reports that Metro Transit says it plans to buy more electric buses in the next few years and eventually phase out diesel buses. The plan has drawn support from environmental groups, labor unions and transit advocacy groups.

Metro Transit also plans to install protective shields on 150 buses in January to protect its drivers following recent assaults. Agency officials say the acrylic shield can be opened or closed at the driver's discretion, enabling drivers protect themselves without compromising their customer service.