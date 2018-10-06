METRO TOP 10

As selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen

1. Lakeville North (6-0)

def. Maple Grove, 33-18

2. Blaine (6-0)

def. Centennial, 22-13

3. Eden Prairie (5-1)

def. Shakopee, 28-16

4. Minnetonka (4-2)

lost to Edina, 21-7

5. East Ridge (4-2)

lost to Mounds View, 21-10

6. Edina (5-1)

def. Minnetonka, 21-7

7. Prior Lake (5-1)

def. Eagan, 35-0

8. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2)

def. Anoka, 42-7

9. St. Thomas Academy (6-0)

def. Hopkins, 45-12

10. White Bear Lake (4-2)

lost to Woodbury, 33-15