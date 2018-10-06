METRO TOP 10
As selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen
1. Lakeville North (6-0)
def. Maple Grove, 33-18
2. Blaine (6-0)
def. Centennial, 22-13
3. Eden Prairie (5-1)
def. Shakopee, 28-16
4. Minnetonka (4-2)
lost to Edina, 21-7
5. East Ridge (4-2)
lost to Mounds View, 21-10
6. Edina (5-1)
def. Minnetonka, 21-7
7. Prior Lake (5-1)
def. Eagan, 35-0
8. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2)
def. Anoka, 42-7
9. St. Thomas Academy (6-0)
def. Hopkins, 45-12
10. White Bear Lake (4-2)
lost to Woodbury, 33-15
