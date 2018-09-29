ANDOVER

SEPT. 1

Theft. A tractor was taken from a barn in the 16500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW. It was later found stuck in a sod field.

BLAINE

SEPT. 3

Complaint. Police received a report that a neighbor’s Christmas lights were too bright in the 200 block of 103rd Avenue. They found no violations.

SEPT. 6

Theft. A 2001 Ford F150 pickup with a trailer was stolen from a home in the 8700 block of Xebec Street NE. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

BLOOMINGTON

SEPT. 8

Animal complaint. Someone called 911 to report a bat with a broken wing on the ground in the 10500 block of France Avenue S.

SEPT. 12

Alarm. A man called 911 to report that his carbon monoxide alarm had gone off at his home in the 9700 block of Utical Circle. He had been using his gas-powered leaf blower inside his home to clean the stairs.

CIRCLE PINES

SEPT. 10

Theft. A 2007 Ford Freestyle was stolen from a driveway in the 100 block of West Road. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

EAST BETHEL

SEPT. 3

Theft. A handgun was stolen from a locked motorcycle bag in the 2700 block of 181st Lane NE.

JORDAN

SEPT. 7

Disorderly conduct. A 13-year-old girl flagged down officers to report that an intoxicated woman was misbehaving near 1st and Varner streets, at the car cruise event during Heimatfest. Officers found the 40-year-old woman, who refused to identify herself, and arrested her for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

SEPT. 12

Mediate. An officer responded to a report from a woman in the 900 block of Colony Court who said that her 13-year-old daughter refused to go to school. The officer spoke with the girl and convinced her to go.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 27

Theft. Four tires, rims and a front grill were stolen from a vehicle parked at Fleet Auto Sales, 2525 White Bear Av.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 26-SEPT. 1

Theft. A 47-year-old woman reported that her purse and other items had been stolen from an unlocked locker at Life Time fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd.

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at Kwik Trip, 17388 Glacier Way. When they arrived the 51-year-old man became belligerent and argumentative, and they arrested him for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and giving false information to police.

Lauderdale

SEPT. 2

Assault. A man in the 1700 block of Malvern Street reported being struck in the head with food thrown at him by his neighbor, in violation of an order for protection. The victim was told that the order had expired, and the 54-year-old male suspect was cited for misdemeanor assault.

LEXINGTON

SEPT. 5

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of dogs tied to a tree in the 8800 block of Syndicate Avenue. The dogs were taken to an animal care center.

MINNESTRISTA

AUG. 26

Accident. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in Little Long Lake, in the 1400 block of Game Farm Road. A 53-year-old Minneapolis man told them that he had gotten out of his vehicle to take photos and must have failed to put the vehicle in park.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 26

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of an unknown person inside a home in the 2700 block of Innsbruck Drive, and arrested a 45-year-old-woman for burglary.

NEWPORT

AUG. 29

Neighbor complaint. A man in the 1100 block of Glen Road parked two vehicles in such a way that made it difficult for his neighbor to finish putting up a fence. The vehicles were legally parked and the man refused to move them, so authorities advised the neighbor putting up the fence to try to finish it without going on the man’s property.

RICHFIELD

AUG. 27

Domestic assault. A 36-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault after spraying mace at his father, at a home in the 6600 block of Logan Avenue S.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.