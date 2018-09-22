CHANHASSEN

AUG. 17

Driving violation. A 15-year-old Minnetonka boy was cited for speeding, curfew violation and instructional permit violation at Highway 7 and Greenbriar Avenue. A 15-year-old Minnetonka boy who was a passenger was cited for a tobacco violation and a curfew violation, and a 16-year-old Minnetonka girl, also a passenger, was cited for a curfew violation.

AUG. 27

Drugs. A 16-year-old Eden Prairie girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the 7000 block of Highover Court S.

CORCORAN

AUG. 26

Missing person. Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 6600 block of Pioneer Trail. A 36-year-old man reported his 60-year-old mother left early that morning and he was unable to locate her. Officers found that she was arrested in Wright County for drunken driving.

EDINA

AUG. 18

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for underage drinking and driving, underage consumption and speeding following a traffic stop at Highways 62 and 169. A 15-year-old male passenger was arrested for underage consumption.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 25

Suspicious activity. A 57-year-old woman reported that she was walking her dog near 46th Avenue NE. and Main Street NE. and someone started talking from inside nearby bushes. She wanted officers to check the area. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything suspicious.

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of South Circle NE. A woman said her husband’s mistress had damaged her car. Charges are pending against the suspect.

GRANT

AUG. 21

Suspicious activity. A man riding a bike with a large machete in a sheath on the Gateway Trail south of Dellwood Road told a deputy he was hunting for mushrooms and needed the machete to harvest them. He was cooperative and also stated he had not been bothering or even to speaking to anyone on the trail.

HAM LAKE

AUG. 29

Burglary. A skateboard and tools were stolen from a home in the 15100 block of East Vermillion Circle NE. Entry was made through a doggy door.

JORDAN

SEPT. 3

Theft. An American flag was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 300 block of 2nd Street W. A note was left, attached to the flagpole, stating the flag was taken because it was allowed to touch the ground. The note also said the flag was “given the proper ceremony.”

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 19-25

Theft. Two front wheels were stolen off a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 8000 block of 210th Street W.

Alcohol violation. A 19-year-old man was cited for attempt to purchase alcohol from Lakeville Liquor, 16000 Galaxie Av. His ID showed he was under age.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 21

Disorderly conduct. Police observed a 63-year-old man screaming at people at Lauderdale Community Park, 1885 Fulham St. He had previously been ordered out of the park, but because he was not observed in the park he was only cited for disorderly conduct.

MAHTOMEDI

AUG. 22

Suspicious person. Authorities responding to a report of someone walking around a house in 1700 block of Park Avenue were advised shortly after the initial dispatch it was a friend of someone in the home.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 20

Theft. A woman pushed a shopping cart full of paper towels and 18 bags of shrimp out of Cub Foods, 100 County Road B, without paying for them. The groceries were recovered but the woman got away.

AUG. 24

Theft. A 62-year-old man was arrested after buying drinks for everybody at Bleechers Bar & Grill, 2220 White Bear Av., and running up a $290 tab without having the money to pay. He had tried to leave before authorities arrived.

MINNETRISTA

AUG. 22

Suspicious activity. A resident on Dutch Lake Court who has been the victim of “ding-dong ditch” got video of a 13-year-old boy ringing her doorbell and running away. Officers met with the boy and his parents.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.