BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

DEC. 18

Suspicious activity. The grounds­keeper at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., reported confronting a woman he found behind a maintenance shed who flashed some type of badge but refused to identify herself or who she worked for. She then stated that she was lost, and drove away in an older model Chevrolet Malibu.

EDINA

DEC. 20

Theft. Jewelry valued at $41,300 was stolen from Scheherazade Jewelers in the Galleria, 69th Street and France Avenue.

EXCELSIOR

DEC. 21

Disorderly conduct. A 31-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process at Haskell’s, 1 Water St.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 9-15

Theft. A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen from McDonald’s, 16205 Kenyon Av. The vehicle had been left running.

Medical. Officers responded to a report of an accident at a home in the 21000 block of Isotope Trail. A 47-year-old woman had left her vehicle while it was still in gear and gotten stuck between it and the garage when it rolled forward. She was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.

MAPLEWOOD

DEC. 16

Suspicious activity. Evicted tenants were reported using a second-floor window to re-enter an apartment in the 2000 block of Clarence Street. Police found eight people in the apartment and another who tried to escape by jumping out the window. Five of the nine were charged with a range of violations including drugs, burglary, fleeing an officer and warrants.

MEDINA

DEC. 22

Property damage. An officer responded to a report that a vehicle bumper was resting on the side of a road next to a damaged mailbox. The officer tracked the bumper to a home in the 2800 block of Hamel Road where a 17-year-old girl opened the door, releasing a dog that ran out and bit the officer, breaking the skin. The girl said her vehicle had slid off the road and hit the mailbox, and that she had planned to speak with the mailbox owner later. The officer took down her driver’s information. The dog was to be quarantined for 10 days.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 22

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home on Pinnacle Way. They determined a child had been playing with an old cellphone and that there was no emergency.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 15

Theft. Laundry valued at $100 was taken from a dryer in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

DEC. 21

Property damage. Someone tried to steal money from a laundry room in the 1300 block of 7th Street, damaging the coin boxes on the washer and dryer.

NOWTHEN

DEC. 24

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a man using drugs in the bathroom of a home in the 6000 block of 189th Lane NW. They arrested a 32-year-old Spring Park man for possession of narcotics and on a warrant.

PINE SPRINGS

DEC. 13

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 6300 block of Hilton Trail called authorities after a man and his son asked her permission to track a deer on her property that had been hit by a car. They showed her the blood trail and were nice about it, but she thought it “weird.” A deputy told her people often track deer like that.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 25

Drugs. A 33-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for possession of heroin and a hypodermic needle at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

RICHFIELD

DEC. 19

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of individuals fighting at Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Av. S. Two 12-year-old girls, two 13-year-old girls and two 17-year-old girls were involved in the fight, and three of them were cited for disorderly conduct.

WEST LAKE TOWNSHIP

DEC. 19

Animal complaint. A resident in the 15000 block of Painters Lane called authorities to ask what she should do with three cats she had captured in live traps. She was told to either release them or take them to the Animal Humane Society.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.