AFTON

JAN. 18

Suspicious activity. Authorities checked on a report of people camping on the beach at Steamboat Park, near the 3700 block of River Road, and made contact with three men who said they lived nearby but planned to camp outside that night just to prove they could survive in the cold. After they were told that campfires and sleeping on the beach were not allowed, the men said they would move to one of their backyards instead.

EAST BETHEL

FEB. 4

Theft. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen from the 20400 block of NE. Hwy. 65. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

EDINA

JAN. 31

Theft. Two girls, ages 15 and 16, were arrested for theft of food at Buffalo Wild Wings in Southdale Center.

FRIDLEY

FEB. 3

Assist public. An officer responded to a request to assist a motorist in the 1300 block of NE. 52nd Avenue. A 32-year-old woman reported she was stuck in her vehicle and afraid to drive it down the icy road. The woman's boyfriend arrived and was able to drive the vehicle to a safe location.

HUGO

JAN. 20

Suspicious activity. A deputy checked on a vehicle driving on a trail near 147th Street and Finale Avenue, an area known as a party spot for juveniles. The deputy made contact with the driver, who said he was letting his dog run free for a few minutes.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 20-26

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity and found that a vehicle had driven off the road and into a snowbank on Howland Avenue. They found a 38-year-old man passed out in the vehicle and arrested him for drunken driving.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 23

Warrant. A 56-year-old man was arrested in the area of Malvern and Ione streets on Hennepin and Brown County warrants for forgery.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 26

Theft. A 25-year-old woman took two boxes of shoes off a shelf at Shoe Dept. Encore, Maplewood Mall, and tried to exchange one for the other. When told she needed a receipt for the exchange she became upset, returned to the store aisle, put on one of the pairs of shoes and walked out without paying. After her wallet with ID was found in the aisle, she was sent a citation for theft.

MEDINA

FEB. 1

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of cows in the 4000 block of Chippewa Road. The owner of the cows was working on getting them back on the property.

FEB. 3

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a muskrat outside a front door in the 1500 block of County Road 24. The officer snared the muskrat and moved it to a swampy area.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 16

Theft. Both side mirrors were stolen from a vehicle parked overnight in the 900 block of County Road D.

OAK GROVE

FEB. 6

Theft. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 19200 block of NW. Heather Street. The vehicle had been left running with the keys in it.

PLYMOUTH

JAN. 26

Theft. A snowmobile and trailer valued at $6,000 were stolen from the 4600 block of Urbandale Court.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 15

Drugs. A 42-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail. A 33-year-old Chaska man also was arrested on a felony warrant.

RAMSEY

JAN. 18

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a dog left outside in extremely cold weather in the 6800 block of NW. 159th Avenue. The officer spoke with the owner, and the dog was brought inside the house.

Disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a report of a tenant urinating in the parking garage at an apartment complex in the 13900 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard. The 50-year-old woman was advised to stop it.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 31

Theft. Three handguns were stolen from a home in the 6600 block of S. Vincent Avenue.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.