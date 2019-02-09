BIRCHWOOD

JAN. 6

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue contacted authorities about a neighbor pointing cameras at his home. A deputy spoke with the neighbor, who said they were security cameras and played live feeds showing the cameras were not directed at the windows next door. This news upset the complainant, who suggested the neighbor had moved the cameras before the deputy arrived.

FRIDLEY

JAN. 19

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot at a home in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE. A 26-year-old man told them that the gun had fallen to the floor after he stood up and adjusted his pants, causing a round to be discharged into the ceiling of his home. Officers determined there was no criminal negligence.

MAPLE GROVE

JAN. 9

Noise complaint. An officer responded to a noise complaint at a home in the 18000 block of 69th Place. A 28-year-old man had been playing on a new drum set and didn't realize he could be heard outside. He agreed to comply with the noise ordinance.

MAPLE PLAIN

JAN. 13

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a domestic conflict between two sisters at a home in the 1400 block of Prairieland Avenue. The sisters, ages 19 and 22, were arguing and one of them admitted to putting milk in the gas tank of a vehicle, leading to a fight inside the house. One of the women gathered up a few items and left.

JAN. 14

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a pullout at Hwy. 12 and Halgren Road. The 38-year-old driver told the officer he was having issues with his wife and needed to get away for a while. He said he parked there to rest while deciding what to do next and didn't need any help.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 8

Illegal dumping. Police investigating an ongoing issue of garbage being dumped behind a business in the 2700 block of Stillwater Road found a homeowner's address on an envelope in the trash. The homeowner said her uncle had offered to dispose of her trash when she was sick and had forgotten to take it out. She was apologetic and told police that she pays for a weekly garbage service. She was told she would be cited if her garbage was found in Maplewood outside her property again.

MEDINA

JAN. 8

Suspicious activity. Officers received a report of a drone flying over a house at night and shining lights in a window in the 1200 block of Oakview Drive. The complainant was advised to call back if it happened again. When it did, officers went to the home and determined that the light coming through the window was from the moon.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 8

Fleeing police. A 25-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police on foot and giving false information after officers responded to a report of a theft from an auto in the 1200 block of 10th Street.

NEWPORT

JAN. 10

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted a recreational vehicle with propane tanks parked in the Newport Transit Station, 250 Red Rock Crossing. The deputy explained to the 43-year-old man in the RV that it was unlawful to camp in the transit station lot. The man said he was having engine problems. He was told that he had one day to move on.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 17

Theft. A 2008 Kia Sportage was stolen from a business parking lot at W. 65th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The unlocked vehicle was left running with the keys in the ignition.

JAN. 20

Check welfare. An officer followed up on a 911 call at American Pie Pizza, 6529 Nicollet Av. S. According to police reports, a man was whispering that he needed help and then kept disconnecting the phone. He called 911 three times. An intoxicated 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for misuse of 911 and taken to jail.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 10

Theft. A 16-year-old Shakopee boy was arrested for possession of stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving without a license in the 900 block of Jack Russell Avenue. A 16-year-old boy from Madison, Wis., also in the car, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and fleeing police on foot.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.