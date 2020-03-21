A measure that would allow circuses and carnivals in South St. Paul had its first reading last week before the City Council.

The city banned circuses and carnivals in 2014 after a proposal to set up a circus in a bowling alley parking lot caused concerns.

But after receiving a request to hold a carnival during Kaposia Days, the city’s summer festival, officials are reconsidering the ban. The proposed ordinance would give the city authority to set hours, lighting conditions and parking, and require the vendor to make a refundable deposit and have a city license.

The council will likely vote on the measure at its April 6 meeting, said City Administrator Joel Hanson.

ERIN ADLER

Chanhassen

SouthWest Chamber has new director

Darren Noble, who spent six years as director of Career Services at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, started a new job this month as executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Noble, who has worked in government, corporate retail and nonprofits, graduated from Boise State University and has a master’s degree in English from Oregon State University in Corvallis.

“Darren’s strong background and diverse leadership experience, including many years in employer relations, makes him uniquely positioned to lead our chamber,” said Brent Romenesko, the chamber’s board chairman.

The SouthWest chamber is based in Chanhassen and also represents businesses in Carver, Chaska and Victoria.

KATY READ

Roseville

Rosedale expansion draft ready for public

Rosedale Center would have more green space with an expansion that includes 565 apartments, office space and more shopping, according to a newly drafted environmental assessment worksheet.

Expansion of the mall would include 350 market-rate and 215 senior apartments, two hotels with 340 rooms, 90,000 square feet of office space and 200,000 square feet of retail. Plans call for 7.3 acres of green space, compared with 5.5 existing acres, the worksheet says.

The public may review the plans at cityofroseville.com/RosedaleEAW and submit comments through April 9 to City Planner Thomas Paschke at Thomas.Paschke@cityofroseville.com. Comments should address potential impacts and any need for an environmental impact statement.

SHANNON PRATHER

Anoka County

Online group delivers during COVID crisis

More than 400 people in Anoka County are helping senior citizens and those quarantined and with compromised immune systems with grocery and supply deliveries through an online group.

The group, COVID19-Delivery TC Metro #1-Anoka County, is one of 22 similar groups in the metro area that function like online marketplaces. The Anoka County group doubled its membership practically overnight.

“Someone states a need, someone answers the need. Simple,” wrote Christopher Larson of Bloomington, who started another such group.

For instance, Jaime Falero of Andover needed a thermometer, an item nearly out of stock in stores and selling for hundreds of dollars online. Sarah Nelson of Ramsey offered one.

KIM HYATT