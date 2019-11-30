The Roseville City Council has revoked the rental license for a 277-unit apartment complex, citing an “extraordinarily large amount of code violations” that include cockroaches, mice and potentially life-threatening problems such as missing or faulty detectors.

Residents of the Marion Street/Brittanys Apartments will be allowed to stay, but officials said new renters won’t be accepted until the problems are fixed.

“That is inexcusable that people would have to be living in those conditions,” said Council Member Wayne Groff, before the unanimous vote to revoke at Monday’s meeting.

Officials with G&G Management, which owns the property, issued a statement saying they were “working diligently to address” concerns.

Shannon Prather

CHASKA

City to host free community dinner

A community gathering called “Celebrate! A Holiday Feast and Conversation,” organized to help Chaska residents build connections while tasting a variety of foods, will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Chaska Event Center.

The event is sponsored by the city of Chaska, Eastern Carver County Schools Community Education and Minneapolis-based Marnita’s Table, an organization that aims to decrease disparities among people of different backgrounds.

Demographic differences surfaced in the Eastern Carver County district last spring after complaints that students were being subjected to racism at school.

The event, including dinner, is free and open to the public.

Katy Read

COON RAPIDS

New Hanson Blvd. overpass set to open

The new $25 million Hanson Boulevard overpass, its fall opening delayed by weather, is scheduled to open in a couple of weeks.

Officials believe the overpass, which separates vehicles and pedestrians from the BNSF rail line, will result in better traffic flow for the busy road.

About 80 trains on average go through the area each day, blocking crossings and causing congestion. The project also includes two underpasses for vehicles and pedestrians.

Construction began in 2018, with Hanson Boulevard fully closing in March. BNSF trains continued to pass through during construction. The project was funded by the state, Anoka County, Coon Rapids, the Counties Transit Improvement Board and BNSF Railway.

Kim Hyatt

WEST ST. PAUL

Interim Y opens in Inver Grove Heights

The West St. Paul YMCA has opened a temporary site in Inver Grove Heights while it looks for a suitable location for a new facility.

Spokeswoman Joan Schimml said YMCA officials hope to announce a new site in early 2020.

The Y will be moved temporarily to 1426 E. Mendota Road in Southridge Center, about a mile and a half from the former West St. Paul site.

Hy-Vee bought the Y’s land in April and plans to eventually build a “larger format” store there, said spokeswoman Christina Gayman.

Some West St. Paul residents lamented the Y’s closing at an October City Council meeting, saying the facility served as a community center. “We have 7,000 people who are out of a place they used to call home,” said Kelly Kratzke.

Erin Adler