ROBBINSDALE

Mayor Murphy not seeking re-election

Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy has announced that he will not seek re-election this fall. Murphy, who became mayor in 2013, said he wants to spend more time with his wife and three children.

Murphy, who grew up in Robbinsdale, told the Star Tribune last fall that he's proud the city of 14,500 has maintained its small-town feel amid redevelopment. In recent years, the downtown area has become a dining destination for its variety of restaurants.

"When I was growing up, no one sought out Robbinsdale," Murphy said. "Now we have people choosing it."

MARA KLECKER

West St. Paul

Tattooing license law may change

The West St. Paul City Council last week approved the first reading of a measure that would let businesses perform cosmetic tattooing without the license required for regular body art tattooing.

Officials drafted the amendment because Sola Salon Studios wants to offer cosmetic tattooing, said Police Chief Brian Sturgeon. The procedure is used for microblading eyebrows, applying permanent makeup and blending scar tissue. It deposits pigment in the skin's top layers with a special pen and requires regular touch-ups, while body art tattooing deposits ink deeper and is permanent.

The measure won't take effect until after a second reading and public hearing. The state Health Department regulates cosmetic tattooing.

Erin Adler

Blaine

Groups raising funds for adaptive ball field

The state's first adaptive ball field needs an upgrade, so several organizations are raising money for a $200,000 renovation project to benefit more than 100 kids with special needs who take part in the north metro's Miracle League.

Organizers say the Blaine Ball Field has gone more than a decade without major maintenance, and they hope the project can kick off this spring. The field needs new custom-designed rubber turf to accommodate kids of all abilities, including those in wheelchairs and using other assistive devices.

Paul Perez said that Lions Club International is donating $100,000 toward the project to match contributions from the local Lions Club and league. The city also is putting money toward an adaptive playground near the field.

KIM HYATT

Ramsey County

Mehrkens retires after 11 years as CFO

Ramsey County Chief Financial Officer Lee Mehrkens, who managed the county's nearly $1.5 billion operating budget, retired last week after nearly 11 years in the job.

"It's not lost on me that I am leaving the best position I've ever had," Mehrkens said in his farewell Tuesday to the County Board.

Commissioners praised his oversight of finances for the county, which has maintained the highest possible bond ratings since 2001 from Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

"You made math and money seem common sense and you really helped me understand the budget," said Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo.

Alexandra Kotze, chief financial officer of the Minnesota Department of Human Services since 2013, was chosen to succeed Mehrkens and started March 2, reporting to County Manager Ryan O'Connor.

Shannon Prather