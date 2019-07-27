St. Paul

Maryland Avenue to go on 'road diet'

Ramsey County will reduce the number of traffic lanes on a second stretch of Maryland Avenue to study whether safety might be improved there for pedestrians and motorists.

The street, also known as County Road 31, will shrink from four to two traffic lanes between Arkwright Street and Payne Avenue. Officials plan to make the change later this summer or fall.

The stretch of Maryland between Payne and Johnson Parkway underwent a similar reduction last year after a pedestrian fatality. Reducing the number of lanes is often called a 4-to-3 road conversion, or a "road diet."

Ramsey County will host a walking tour and open house to discuss the upcoming changes at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Av.

Shannon Prather

Farmington

Haugen to retire as superintendent

Farmington schools Superintendent Jay Haugen has announced his retirement, likely in November, according to district officials.

Haugen, who has led the Farmington schools for eight years, spearheaded a number of new programs and initiatives, including a "personalized learning" approach encouraging students to learn at their own pace. He updated a number of older schools by converting unused areas into open areas where students can work collaboratively.

Haugen, who this year was named Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, began his career as a science teacher. He led districts in Sleepy Eye, Minn., and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan before moving to Farmington.

Erin Adler

COON RAPIDS

County rejects bridge funding request

Anoka County officials won't help Coon Rapids fund a proposed $4.5 million pedestrian bridge designed to help users of the Coon Creek Regional Trail safely cross busy Coon Rapids Boulevard, west of Avocet Street NW.

The County Board's Parks Committee on July 2 turned down the city's $2.25 million request, partly because the county still owes money to some cities for past projects and partly because it turned down a similar request from Ramsey, Commissioner Mike Gamache said.

The Coon Rapids City Council plans to ask legislators next year for $2.25 million in bonding for the bridge and had hoped the county could supply the balance. Gamache said county officials would be happy to help the city obtain state funding for the project.

Kevin Duchschere

MINNETONKA

Library to close for maintenance work

The Minnetonka branch of the Hennepin County Library will close Thursday for three months for preservation and maintenance work.

A stormwater management system will be installed and the main entrance will be rebuilt. Outdoor improvements will include removal of buckthorn and dead or dying trees.

In the meantime, the Hopkins library will be the pickup location for all materials on hold. Patrons can select a different pickup site on the county library website or its Ask Us page, by calling 612-543-KNOW or in person at any library. Materials can be returned to any county library.

The Minnetonka library will reopen in November.

Katy Read