St. Paul

County closes Totem Town after 106 years

Boys Totem Town, Ramsey County's longtime juvenile residential treatment facility, closed Thursday.

For more than a century, courts have sent males ages 14 to 19 who committed felonies to Totem Town. But commissioners decided this year to close the facility due to declining court-ordered placements, owing to lower crime rates and systemic reforms that rely less on residential out-of-home placement.

When out-of-home placements are needed, the county will rely on partnerships with Hennepin and Dakota counties, the Minnesota Department of Corrections and other programs.

No decision has been made yet on the future of the 72-acre Totem Town site in the Battle Creek neighborhood.

Shannon Prather

Apple Valley

Llama born at Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo last Sunday welcomed a llama, called a cria, delivered by a mother llama named Calypso. The birth happened behind the scenes of the zoo's summer Llama Trek exhibit, according to a news release.

Zoo officials said Monday that the mother llama and her baby were bonding and will soon be visible in the seasonal exhibit, which features a total of 22 llamas, including another cria born in May.

Calypso was several weeks overdue when she gave birth. Llamas usually have an 11-month gestation period, but mothers can control when they give birth and often take into account the weather and environmental conditions in deciding when to have their young, the news release said.

Erin Adler

NEW HOPE

Officials weighing Meadow Lake plan

New Hope city officials are considering a plan to empty Meadow Lake of its water as early as next year to launch a program to lower the lake's phosphorus levels.

Under the plan being studied, the lake would be drawn down in the fall of either 2020 or 2021 to expose lake sediment to wintry weather and curtail most of the curly-leaf pond weed that leads to the growth of toxic blue green algae. Excessive algae can impede recreation on the lake.

The project requires the consent of three-fourths of lakeshore property owners.

Meadow Lake, an 11-acre stormwater lake, is on the impaired waters list because its phosphorus measurement is 280 parts per million, more than four times the state standard of 60 parts per million.

Kevin Duchschere

ROBBINSDALE

Terrace Theatre exhibit to open

An exhibit will open Thursday on the Terrace Theatre, the 1950s-era movie house torn down three years ago to make room for a grocery store.

The exhibit, including artifacts, photos and art, was organized by the Robbinsdale Historical Society and America's Classic Cinemas, a preservation organization run by David Leonhardt, former chairman of the Save the Terrace Group. It will include re-lit marquee letters from the theater tower.

"There will be items from each stage of the Terrace's life, something for everybody to connect with," Leonheardt said in a statement.

The exhibit, at the Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Av. N., will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of August.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE