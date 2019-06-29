Lakeville

City to get Metro Mobility in 2020

Gov. Tim Walz last week signed a ceremonial bill bringing Metro Mobility to Lake­ville starting in January 2020.

A provision in the Transportation Budget Omnibus Bill allocates nearly $2 million for the low cost, door-to-door transportation service in Lakeville, according to a news release from Rep. Alice Mann, DFL-Lakeville.

Metro Mobility serves riders who can't use regular buses because of disability or health conditions.

State Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, said he's been working on getting Metro Mobility to Lakeville for six years, since he was the city's mayor. He said Lakeville was successful because it has 65,000 people and is located off Interstate 35.

"I want people to be able to live in Lakeville," he said. "If you have a disability where you can't drive, you don't really have any options in Lakeville."

Erin Adler

Ramsey County

Rice Street to be raised to combat flooding

Ramsey County Public Works crews will raise a stretch of Rice Street running between Shoreview and Vadnais Heights to prevent future flooding from Lake Vadnais.

The work, to occur south of Gramsie Road near the railroad bridge, will start in July and is expected to take a week.

Public works crews have explored other possible fixes, including sandbags, pumping water off the road, pumping water from West Vadnais Lake into East Vadnais Lake, holding back water upstream and patching low spots on the road. None have worked, according to a statement from the county.

Portions of Rice Street have been closed since mid-April due to lake flooding.

Shannon Prather

CIRCLE PINES

County reopens renovated library

The Anoka County Library's Centennial branch in Circle Pines was expected to reopen this weekend following 10 months of work on a $5.8 million renovation project.

The renovated library has 13,000 square feet, more than double the 6,300 square feet in the building that first opened 31 years ago. It has a larger children's area, a full-size kitchen for classes and programs, more meeting spaces and better seating for readers.

A grand opening scheduled for Saturday was to include a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Anoka County officials followed by music, arts and crafts, an obstacle course and guest readings.

In 2017, the library logged more than 87,000 visits and tallied more than 6,600 people at classes and events.

kevin duchschere

EDEN PRAIRIE

Aquatics Center named for ex-mayor

The Eden Prairie City Council has named the city's Aquatics Center after Nancy Tyra-Lukens, the city's longest-serving mayor.

The center, which opened in April 2016 in the city's community center, features two swimming pools, a climbing wall, zero-depth recreational pool, hot tub and waterslide.

Tyra-Lukens was mayor during the center's planning, construction and opening.

Tyra-Lukens was appointed mayor in 2002 to finish the term of the late Jean Harris. She was elected later that year and served through 2006, and again from 2011 through 2018. She served on the City Council from 1994 through 2001.

"It means so much to me," Tyra-Lukens said following the June 18 dedication.

Katy Read