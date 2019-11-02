A bill that could pave the way for Minnesota to someday host the World’s Fair passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

Sponsored by U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, the EXPO Act authorizes funding for the U.S. pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai and would help cities like Bloomington bid for hosting rights at future fairs. Minnesota’s entire House delegation backed the bill.

Bloomington is one of two U.S. cities — the other is Houston — interested in competing for the 2027 World’s Fair. Minnesota bid to host Expo 2023 in Bloomington two years ago but lost to Buenos Aires.

The U.S. is the only G-7 country that relies entirely on private funding for its pavilion.

“By allowing the State Department to fund a U.S. pavilion at Expo 2020, this bill paves the way for American cities to fully compete for World Expo hosting rights,” said U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.

Mara Klecker

Inver Grove Heights

Flint Hills plans to bury 5-mile pipeline

Flint Hills Resources is planning a new 5-mile pipeline to carry liquefied petroleum from its Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount to an Inver Grove Heights terminal for storage.

The pipeline, 4.5 inches in diameter and buried about 4½ feet deep, would run under six roads and a stormwater pond. It would cross nearly 3 miles of Flint Hills land along with property owned by Dakota County, Inver Grove Heights, Xcel Energy and Bituminous Roadways Inc.

Flint Hills is working through the permitting process and anticipates starting construction by the end of the year, said spokeswoman Holli VanOverbeke.

Erin Adler

COLUMBUS

8 deeded acres could be used for housing

Columbus is looking to sell nearly 8 acres that was deeded to the city more than 30 years ago for a park that never came to fruition.

The city has rezoned the property as rural residential in hopes of developing single-family homes there, in an area just south of Broadway Avenue near Volga Street NE.

Elmer Hagert deeded the parcel to the city in 1986, when it was designated as parkland. Under state law, that designation may be lifted after 30 years. The estimated property value is $30,100, according to Anoka County records.

A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at City Hall to discuss proposed development of the site, including a road easement and cul-de-sac.

KIM HYATT

Roseville

Microbrewery OK’d for former eatery site

The former Joe’s Crab Shack in Roseville could be transformed into a microbrewery, now that the City Council has approved a conditional use permit for High Pines Brewing Co. to turn the shuttered eatery into a brewery and taproom.

High Pines’ application to the city shows plans to initially brew six to eight styles of beer at the facility and sell them to the public in its taproom. The 10-barrel stainless-steel brewing plant would be able to produce up to 2,000 barrels a year, according to city documents.

High Pines plans to contract with food trucks to serve customers, and also plans to keep and update a playground on the property.

The property, near the corner of Snelling Avenue and County Road C, is owned by Starlite Limited Partnership.

Shannon Prather