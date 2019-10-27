As another Halloween celebration wraps up this week in Anoka, the Halloween Capital of the World, city officials are already planning for the centennial celebration next year.

Legend has it that the city planned a parade and bonfire in 1920 to deter youth from mischief, such as letting cows loose on the streets. A “Find the Cow” game was created for this year’s celebration in memory of the miscreants.

Next year’s 100th anniversary Halloween conveniently falls on a Saturday, thanks to leap year. Given the timing, much is being planned for the anniversary celebration.

Though other locales claim the Halloween Capital title, Anoka says it got the honor via a 12-year-old local boy who carried the proclamation to Washington, D.C., in 1937.

KIM HYATT

EAGAN

Viking Lakes project gets city’s approval

The Eagan City Council this month unanimously approved plans for 261 apartment units, retail space and amenities at Viking Lakes, the development adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings’ headquarters and training facility that opened last year.

The development, to be built south of the team’s facilities at Lone Oak and Vikings parkways, will include a clubhouse, outdoor pool and fitness center, cafe and “service retail” open to the public, officials said.

Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire noted the large amount of resident parking, totaling more than 450 spots. Don Becker, executive vice president of MV Eagan Ventures, said the parking is necessary because of the larger units they’re offering. “We like people to enjoy their apartments as a home,” he said.

Erin Adler

Bloomington

HRA donates land for house for veterans

A groundbreaking was held last week for a housing project for homeless veterans on land donated by the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority, at 9416 S. Penn Av.

The Housing First Minnesota Foundation and homebuilder Lennar will build the four-bedroom single-family house, which will be owned and operated by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

The project is planned for homeless male veterans who will receive services through the Council for Veterans. A similar house for homeless female veterans was built last year by the same partners in Maplewood.

Mara Klecker

RAMSEY COUNTY

Public input sought on Battle Creek park

Ramsey County officials, who launched a planning process this summer to map out the future of Battle Creek Regional Park, will seek ideas from the public at a design meeting next weekend.

Possibilities being explored include a nature center, snow-making for cross-country skiing and sledding, archery and an improved water park.

The workshop represents the second phase of community engagement on the future of the nearly 2,000-acre park, which straddles the St. Paul-Maplewood border.

The interactive workshop will run 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 S. Winthrop St., St. Paul. More information about the Battle Creek Regional Park Master Plan can be found at ramseycounty.us/battlecreekmasterplan.

SHANNON PRATHER