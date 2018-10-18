Nick Prentice passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Orono to a 31-7 victory over defending Class 4A champion Holy Angels on Wednesday at Orono.

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak for the Stars (7-1), who were ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

The Stars led 7-0 after the first quarter before Prentice directed Orono to two touchdowns. The Spartans, who improved to 5-3 with their third consecutive victory, added a second-quarter field goal to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Cambridge-Isanti 48, Elk River 44: The Bluejackets scored the final 19 points of the game to hand the host Elks their first loss. Kaden Slepica scored on TD runs of 10 and 35 yards in the final six minutes for the Bluejackets. The Elks, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, led 44-29 with 11:44 remaining.

Champlin Park 41, Totino-Grace 34: The host Rebels (6-2), ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, outlasted the Eagles. The Eagles (2-6) pulled with 34-27 early in the fourth quarter, but Bennett Otto’s fourth TD pass — with 2:55 remaining — restored the Rebels’ two TD lead.

Hastings 35, South St. Paul 9: Senior Corbin Leflay rushed for 237 yards (in 24 carries) and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the host Packers.

Jordan 42, Marshall 39: Bryce Sievers passed for 334 yards and four TDs to help the host Hubmen (7-1), ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, outlast the Tigers, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. Bryce Paulsen rushed for 258 yards and four TDs for the Tigers, who suffered their first regular-season loss since 2015.

Maple Grove 38, Wayzata 34: Evan Hull’s 4-yard TD run with four seconds remaining — his fourth TD of the game — capped the Crimson’s victory. Wayzata, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, led 13-3 before Hull scored three consecutive TDs to take a 24-13 halftime lead. Hull then returned the second half’s opening kickoff 70 yards for a Crimson TD.

Minneapolis North 54, Concordia Academy 0: Kehyan Porter rushed for 134 yards and three TDs and Zach Yeager passed for 217 yards and two TDs to pace the unbeaten Polars, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Rosemount 17, Shakopee 14: Garrison Green’s 1-yard TD run and Nathan Whiting’s PAT with 1:26 remaining lifted the Irish, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, past the Sabres.

St. Francis 39, Andover 14: The Saints led by three at halftime before pulling away for the victory. Cole Linson returned an interception 30 yards for a TD late in the third quarter to extend the Saints’ lead to 24-6. Carter Pendergrass, who rushed for 201 yards and three TDs, scored on runs of 35 and 63 yards in the fourth quarter.

St. Thomas Academy 52, Hill-Murray 0: The Cadets, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, remained unbeaten by running past the Pioneers. Brenden McFadden scored two TDs for the Cadets and surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in the second quarter. McFadden had 929 rushing yards going into the game.

Milestone

• Three-time defending Class 2A champion Caledonia extended its winning streak to 49 games with a 33-8 victory over St. Charles in Caledonia. The Warriors’ winning streak is the third longest in state history behind Grand Meadow (51 consecutive from 2013-2017) and Stephen-Argyle (76 from 2003-2008).

