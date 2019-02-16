AFTON

JAN. 17

Suspicious activity. A deputy checked on a report of a car parked at the end of a driveway in the 12000 block of 30th Street. The deputy talked to a woman who said her son had left it there out of frustration with car problems, and that her husband would pick it up.

ANDOVER

JAN. 31

Theft. A 2005 Chevrolet Express cargo van was stolen from the 1200 block of 138th Lane NW. The vehicle had been left running with its keys in the ignition.

BLAINE

JAN. 20

Theft. A 2009 Dodge Caravan was stolen from the 3200 block of 92nd Avenue NE. The vehicle had been left unlocked and running with its keys in the ignition.

CHANHASSEN

JAN. 23

Drugs. A 20-year-old Chaska man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and having illegally tinted vehicle windows following a traffic stop at Hwy. 5 and Century Boulevard. The passengers, a 20-year-old Chaska woman and a 22-year-old Victoria man, each were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

FRIDLEY

JAN. 18

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a person entering a home through a window in the 5300 block of 4th Street NE. The officer determined that it was the homeowner, a 27-year-old woman who had been locked out of her house and needed a way to get in.

JAN. 25

Dispute. Officers responded to a report of a dispute in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE. between a 35-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son over his hairstyle. The officers mediated their argument.

HUGO

JAN. 16

Suspicious activity. A woman running at 6 a.m. in the area of 132nd Street and Henna Avenue reported that a silver Toyota Highlander had driven toward her and followed her before speeding off when another vehicle appeared nearby.

INDEPENDENCE

JAN. 20

Suspicious vehicle. An officer spotted an occupied vehicle parked behind Independence Mini Storage, 430 Ash St. When the squad's spotlights were trained on the vehicle, the officer saw that the seats were reclined and two people were inside scrambling to put their clothes on. The officer instructed the 21-year old Vadnais Heights man and the 24-year-old Independence woman that it was time to leave the area.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 6-12

Fraud. Officers took a report of alleged fraud at a home near 214th Street and Independence Avenue. A 23-year-old woman said she had reached the limit on three credit cards, amounting to $15,000, to purchase Amazon gift cards for a man she had met on a dating service. The man had told her that his business was failing.

WEEK OF JAN. 20-26

Drunken driving. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after officers found her in the middle of 185th Street W. at Interstate 35 with her vehicle headlights off.

Lauderdale

JAN. 17

Warrant. An officer spoke to the occupants of a vehicle he had just watched make an unsafe parking maneuver in the 1500 block of Eustis Street. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant for possession of a gun on school property and terroristic threats.

Maplewood

JAN. 17

Assist public. Police helped a cabdriver collect the fare from a rider who had refused to pay in the 2100 block of Ed­gerton Street. The rider, a 40-year-old man, was intoxicated, belligerent and confrontational when police spoke to him, and agreed to pay only after he was warned of a possible arrest.

MEDINA

JAN. 19

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Oakview Road. The caller stated that there was a large bright circle in the sky. The officer didn't see anything in the sky besides the full moon.

Waconia

JAN. 23

Underage consumption. A 15-year-old girl was cited for underage consumption and possession of alcohol in the 1600 block of Community Drive.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.