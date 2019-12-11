GIRLS’ nordic

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Celeste Alden, St. Paul Highland Park, jr.

• Zoe Camp, Minneapolis Southwest, senior

• Sudie Hall, Minneapolis Southwest, junior

• Amelea Hauer, Forest Lake, junior

• Lauren McCollor, Wayzata, junior

• Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, soph.

• Liv Myers, Stillwater, junior

• Jordan Parent, Forest Lake, freshman

• Morgan Richter, Edina, senior

• Libby Tuttle, Stillwater, senior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Stillwater; 3. Forest Lake; 4. Minneapolis Southwest; 5. Edina

RON HAGGSTROM