GIRLS’ nordic
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
• Celeste Alden, St. Paul Highland Park, jr.
• Zoe Camp, Minneapolis Southwest, senior
• Sudie Hall, Minneapolis Southwest, junior
• Amelea Hauer, Forest Lake, junior
• Lauren McCollor, Wayzata, junior
• Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, soph.
• Liv Myers, Stillwater, junior
• Jordan Parent, Forest Lake, freshman
• Morgan Richter, Edina, senior
• Libby Tuttle, Stillwater, senior
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Stillwater; 3. Forest Lake; 4. Minneapolis Southwest; 5. Edina
RON HAGGSTROM
