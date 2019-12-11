GIRLS’ ALPINE

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Margaret Blanding, White Bear Lake, soph.

• Kyler Burrows, Orono, junior

• Ashley George, Prior Lake, junior

• Marta Pendergast, Wayzata, junior

• Elsa Peterson, Mpls. Southwest, senior

• Peyton Servais, Lakeville North, junior

• Cordelia Sherwood, Orono, junior

• Meredith Swirtz, Minnetonka, senior

• Riviera Wock, Orono, sophomore

• Isabelle Wolpert, St. Paul Academy, junior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Orono; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Stillwater; 5. Lakeville North

RON HAGGSTROM