GIRLS’ ALPINE
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
• Margaret Blanding, White Bear Lake, soph.
• Kyler Burrows, Orono, junior
• Ashley George, Prior Lake, junior
• Marta Pendergast, Wayzata, junior
• Elsa Peterson, Mpls. Southwest, senior
• Peyton Servais, Lakeville North, junior
• Cordelia Sherwood, Orono, junior
• Meredith Swirtz, Minnetonka, senior
• Riviera Wock, Orono, sophomore
• Isabelle Wolpert, St. Paul Academy, junior
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. Orono; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Stillwater; 5. Lakeville North
RON HAGGSTROM
