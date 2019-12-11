BOYS’ NORDIC top 10 iNDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Roger Anderson, Armstrong, junior

• Ethan Erickson, Forest Lake, senior

• Colin Freed, Wayzata, junior

• Nick Parent, Forest Lake, senior

• Drew Sampson, Forest Lake, junior

• James Schneider, Wayzata, senior

• Henry Snider, Mounds Park Aca., senior

• Victor Sparks, Mpls. Southwest, junior

• Zach Spear, Eden Prairie, senior

• CJ Young, Maple Grove, senior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Forest Lake; 2. Wayzata; 3. Minneapolis Southwest; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Prior Lake

RON HAGGSTROM