BOYS’ ALPINE top 10 iNDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Adam Berghult, Edina, sophomore

• Zach Bion, Mpls. Washburn, sophomore

• Luke Conway, Mpls. Washburn, senior

• Jack Folkman, St. Thomas Academy, senior

• Aaron Kuznik, Orono, senior

• Camden Palmquist, Eagan, sophomore

• Alex Piguillem Serra, Minnetonka, senior

• Carsen Kost, Minnetonka, junior

• Eli Quist, Minnetonka, senior

• Kyle Wentworth, Lakeville South, junior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Stillwater

RON HAGGSTROM