– For years, Harvey Weinstein was an influential man accustomed to strolling paparazzi-lined red carpets, schmoozing with beautiful people as photographers called out his name.

On Friday, the disgraced movie mogul drew a similarly rowdy crowd under a darker spotlight.

As Weinstein exited a dark SUV in front of the New York Police Department’s First Precinct in Manhattan, hordes of photographers jostled for shots from behind barriers. Reporters shouted questions. He ignored them.

It was a monumental day for the MeToo movement, which was ignited after dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. On Friday, the film producer turned himself in to the NYPD, and prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, including rape.

As he walked into the station, he carried a book that, some say, signaled defiance: “Elia Kazan” by Richard Schickel, a biography of the legendary director and former member of the Communist Party who was infamous for naming names of other party members — including those of his friends — amid a wave of U.S. anti-communist hysteria.

In an era in which women in the film industry are speaking out about sexual harassment and demanding gender parity, Weinstein’s attorney invoked an old Hollywood stereotype in the producer’s defense.

“Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood,” Benjamin Brafman said, referring to the practice of a person in power demanding sex in exchange for career advancement. “And to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry, that is not what this is about. Bad behavior is not on trial in this case. It’s only if you intentionally committed a criminal act, and Mr. Weinstein vigorously denies that.”

It’s the first prominent prosecution of a Hollywood figure since a wave of accusations of sexual harassment and assault rocked the industry in the wake of New York Times and New Yorker stories detailing Weinstein’s alleged behavior. Some hope the MeToo movement will usher in a new era in the way the industry and the rest of society treat women and hold men accountable for their bad acts.

But Weinstein’s defense, at least as it was outlined Friday, appears to draw a distinction between objectionable behavior and criminal behavior. Some legal experts said it suggests an ugly legal battle ahead.

Steve Cooley, a former Los Angeles County district attorney, said prosecutors are likely to try to show that Weinstein has a long history of sexual assault, a tactic employed by authorities in the Bill Cosby case. Weinstein’s defense, on the other hand, will probably “raise every-possible defense: statute of limitations, discredit the victims and their ­motivations.”

Weinstein was charged with rape in the first and third degree involving a woman in 2013, and with committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree with another woman in 2004, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement. Authorities have withheld the victims’ names, although one is a woman who went public with allegations against Weinstein in a magazine article last year.

On Friday, Weinstein was escorted out of the NYPD station by two police investigators who held his arms back. He smiled.

His cuffed hands were behind him as he was walked. He did not speak during a brief court appearance.

The judge set bond at $10 million, restricting his movements to New York and Connecticut. Weinstein surrendered his passport, and his attorney handed over a $1 million cashier’s check for bail. Weinstein consented to 24-hour-a-day GPS monitoring and a temporary restraining order requested by one accuser.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said in court that Weinstein “used his position and power” to sexually exploit women.

Speaking to reporters after the court appearance, Brafman said Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty and continues to “vehemently deny” any criminal behavior. Weinstein, he said, maintains that any sexual acts were consensual and that the charges are “constitutionally flawed.”

Brafman said that if the women are cross-examined before a jury, “the charges will not be believed by 12 people, assuming we will get 12 fair people who are not consumed by the movement that seems to have overtaken this case.”

The attorney said he will be filing a motion to dismiss the charges as being legally flawed and not supported by credible evidence.

The charges are the first to result from seven months of investigations in New York, California and London.

Sources with knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity said one of the plaintiffs is a once-aspiring actress who has alleged that Weinstein assaulted her during a meeting at his Miramax office in 2004. The second alleged victim’s identity has not been reported.

Lucia Evans told the New Yorker magazine last year that Weinstein said during a meeting in one of his offices that she’d “be great in ‘Project Runway’ ” — which Weinstein helped produce and which premiered later in 2004 — but that she needed to lose weight. She said he then told her about two scripts, a horror movie and a teen love story, then forced her to perform oral sex. She said she objected but that Weinstein exposed himself and pulled her head down.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ ” Evans told the New Yorker. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.” In the end, she said, “he’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

More than 80 women

Weinstein has been accused by more than 80 women. Police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London have conducted investigations into more than 20 allegations. He faces the prospect of more charges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s team has been reviewing two investigations into Weinstein by Beverly Hills police, as well as three Los Angeles Police Department investigations, including an Italian actress’ allegation of rape in 2013.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives believe that case is promising for the prosecution because the woman told her story to three people, including a priest, relatively soon after the alleged attack. LAPD detectives also have evidence the woman was a guest at the Beverly Hills hotel where she claims Weinstein attacked her.

The case does have flaws, they added. Detectives found little physical evidence of an attack and have been unable to secure proof that Weinstein was at the hotel at the time the alleged attack happened.

Sources said the Manhattan district attorney is using a grand jury to look into allegations against Weinstein and that federal prosecutors with the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York are investigating whether he lured women across state lines for the purpose of sex crimes and committed fraud while trying to cover up accusations.