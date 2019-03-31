When the United Methodist Church voted to uphold its ban on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy last month, Methodist pastors and churchgoers across America were devastated. A majority of U.S. delegates had voted against the plan, though they were outvoted by more conservative delegates from Africa and other continents.

In the weeks since, several small but powerful cadres of pastors and bishops have begun plotting paths to overturn or undermine the decision. In conference calls and clandestine meetings, the disparate groups are discussing options that include splitting the church into two denominations and withholding funds until the pressure prompts the denomination to redo the recent vote at the next worldwide meeting in May 2020 in Minneapolis.

“We’ve either got to figure out how we go together [with same-sex marriage] or how we separate,” declared North Georgia’s Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson.

Most of these pastors say they would greatly prefer a negotiated solution rather than leaving the United Methodist denomination, which has more than 6 million members in the United States and is the largest mainline Protestant church in the country.

The Rev. Adam Hamilton, the pastor of the largest Methodist church in the country, with 20,000 members in his Kansas City congregation, is organizing with Haupert-Johnson, Texas Bishop Michael McKee and a few others.

Their group has a methodical, political-organizing-style plan for drawing others into their fight: meetings this week and next week in Dallas and Atlanta, each with 30 hand-picked clergy and leaders, including seven LGBT leaders. Then a meeting at Hamilton’s church in May for 500 leaders. Then another meeting in the fall, where they aim to draw 3,000 leaders of Methodist churches.

“I’ve been astounded at the number of e-mails, phone calls, text messages I’m receiving from churches across the country saying we can’t live like this,” Hamilton said. “These churches, they’re centrist. But they’re saying this doesn’t feel like the United Methodism that we have always known and loved. To be in a church that will be in the future led by the most conservative caucus in our denomination feels untenable for them.”

The vote in February, at a session of more than 800 church leaders that was supposed to settle the yearslong fight over sexuality, ended up with 53 percent of voters supporting the “traditional plan” — keeping the ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy and imposing harsher penalties on those who break the rules.

Any workable solutions?

The solutions now offered by those who want to keep the church together don’t sound workable to many who voted against the plan.

Bishop Kenneth Carter of Florida, for instance, favored a plan to allow local pastors to choose for themselves whether to perform same-sex marriages. In light of the new penalties — a minimum one-year suspension without pay for the first wedding, and permanent removal from ministry for the second — he is advising a different approach to pastors who ask him about performing a same-sex ­wedding.

“They could do the premarital counseling. They could read Scripture, they could give communion, they could give the homily. The only thing I discourage them from doing is the vows or signing the license,” he said.

A wedding in which the pastor can’t participate in the central elements that make it a wedding, unsurprisingly, isn’t enough for many pastors. Instead, they’re plotting to resist the traditional plan.

“Right after the conference, people were saying, ‘Are we going to leave? Is there going to be a new denomination?’ Not today. There’s millions of people involved. You can’t form a new denomination by Thursday,” said the Rev. James Howell, a nationally known Methodist writer and pastor of a 5,000-member church in Charlotte, N.Y.

“I don’t know anybody who thinks we can continue to stay together with what we have now. I was someone who dreamed of that for a long time. … It’s sad, but it’s just not viable,” he said last week, fresh off a phone call among pastors discussing how to split into two different Methodist denominations, one of which would affirm same-sex marriage. “People on a call like this, we’re talking to each other because we dream of, we believe in, a beautiful, fresh, lovely form of Methodism.”

Hamilton said he envisions two possibly viable paths: splitting and resistance.

Resistance would probably be financial. Large American churches like his would stop contributing their customary offering to the denomination, in the hope that delegates from Africa and Russia — who led the successful push to block same-sex marriage and gay clergy — would agree to a new vote on LGBT issues at the 2020 meeting in Minneapolis, to preserve funding for their mission projects.

His second option would involve persuading all parts of the American church to pool their voting power in favor of a split into separate denominations. U.S. churches that favor same-sex marriage would opt into one; most African and Russian churches as well as American churches that oppose same-sex marriage would be in the other.

No one thinks the fighting will be over soon. Howell compared the battles that are still to come to some of the most famous in U.S. history.

“How did the American Revolution happen?” he said. “Different places, different people didn’t like what the British authorities were doing. So they had a tea party in Boston.” Methodism’s war isn’t over with this vote, he said. Its tea party moment is only about to begin.