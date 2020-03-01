Meteorological Spring Begins! Mild Temps Continue

Venus in the Night Sky
I had a hard time not noticing the bright star next to the moon this weekend. A quick Google search led me to "Venus in the Night Sky". So there you have it -- if you were wondering what the bright star was in the night sky this weekend, it was the planet Venus!
Sunday Weather Outlook For the Twin Cities
Sunday will be another warm day with high temps warming into the mid 40s, which will feel more like mid March. With that said, it should be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies and dry conditions.
Weather Outlook for Sunday
Here's Sunday's weather outlook for Sunday, which keeps temps nearly +10F above average across much the region. However, note the cooler air moving from the northwest. This is the briefly cooler weather that will settle in on Monday.
Weather Outlook This Weekend
Dry and mild weather is in store for us this weekend across much of the Upper Midwest. As we head into the early part of next week, it appears that weather conditions will become a little more unsettled to our south in the Central US. At this point -- I don't see much in the way of precipitation until may be the end of the next week. Stay tuned.
5 Day Precipitation Outlook
Here's NOAA's WPC precipitation outlook, which suggets minimal precipitation across much of Minnesota through the middle part of next week. With that said, it looks like most of the heavy precipitation will fall south of the region through next week.
Extended Temperature Outlook
The extended tempeature outlook through the first week of so of March is starting to look at little warmer with more 30s showing up for highs. Interestingly, the extended models are showing some potential for highs in the 50s as we approach the 2nd week of March -- maybe even some 60s by mid month? Stay tuned!
A Lack of Lake Superior Ice This Winter?
Take a look at the image below from Saturday, February 22nd of Lake Superior. Note the lack of ice across the lake, which is pretty dramatic compared to last year at this time. In fact, according to NOAA's GLERL, only 6.9% of Lake Superior was covered with ice as of February 28th 2020, but at this time last year 85% of the late was ice covered.
(Image Courtesy: NASA)
Lake Superior Long Term Ice Coverage
Take a look at the Long Term Average Ice Concentration of Lake Superior from (1973 - 2019) compared to this year. The blue line indicates the long term average, while the red line is this year's ice concentration. Note that on average there should be nearly 45% ice coverage on Lake Superior at the end of February, but there is only 6.9% ice coverage now!
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
When it comes to the Great Lakes as a whole, only 9.9% was covered as of February 27th. This is significantly lower than it was last year at this time when 69.4% of the Great Lakes was covered. Meanwhile, the long term average (1973-2019) for the entire Great Lakes for this time of the year is around 40%.
Comparing Snow Depth February 25th, 2020 to 2019
While the snow depth across the Upper Midwest is still fairly impressive for this late February, it isn't as impressive as it was last year at this time. Keep in mind that 39" of snow fell in the Twin Cities last February, so that helped to boost our snow depth number by a significant amount. Ast of Tuesday, MSP had 4" of snow on the ground, while the maxium snow depth in the Twin Cities last February was 19" !!
Extended Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from March 7th - 13th suggests warmer than average temps across much the the nation and especially in the Plains, while folks in the Alaska will be cooler than average.
Meteorological Spring Begins! Mild Temps Continue
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I've been a diehard Minnesotan all my life and I wouldn't change a thing. I've supported my hometown teams during the good times and the bad. Names like Mauer, Modano, Moss, and Garnett are just as iconic to me as the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. With that said, we live in the Super Bowl of weather. From blizzards to tornadoes and everything but hurricanes, we see it all. Minnesota is a big reason why I am who I am! Cheeseheads just won't understand.
Happy first day of Meteorological Spring. You've made it through the coldest 3 months (on average) in the northern hemisphere and it's only up from here! Keep in mind that March is typically the 3rd snowiest month of the year, but we've seen a record of no snow in 2010 to a record snowy March in 1951 at 40 inches.
I know ice anglers are still having fun catching pan fish on frozen lakes, but there's just something about open water after a long winter that you just can't explain. It's a Minnesotan thing.
We're getting closer. Spring is on the way. Enjoy the ups and the downs.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Meteorological Spring! Partly sunny, feels like mid March. Winds: WNW 10-15. High: 44.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 31.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a cooler breeze. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 35.
TUESDAY: Sprinkles or flurries possible. Winds: WNW 7-12. Wake-up: 24. High: 38.
WEDNESDAY: Mild midweek temps. Nothing rough. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 42.
THURSDAY: Some sun. Feels like mid March. Winds: WNW 7-12. Wake-up: 30. High: 43.
FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Decent temps. Winds: WNW 5. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.
SATURDAY: Mild Leap Day ahead. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 40.
This Day in Weather History
February 29th
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 29th
Average High: 34F (Record: 61F set in 2000)
Average Low: 18F (Record: -10F set in 1884)
Record Rainfall: 0.65" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: 2.2" set in 2012
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 29th
Sunrise: 6:51am
Sunset: 6:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 8 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 2 hour & 22 minutes
Moon Phase for February 29th at Midnight
1.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, think about – or look for – a star that northern stargazers rarely see. It’s Canopus, and it’s the second-brightest star in the entire sky. That means this star is easily visible, even on a moonlit night. Wait? Easily visible? Well … it is if you live far enough south on Earth’s globe. Canopus never rises above the horizon for locations north of about 37 degrees north latitude. In the United States, that line runs from roughly Richmond, Virginia; westward to Bowling Green, Kentucky; through Trinidad, Colorado; and onward to San Jose, California – just south of San Francisco. Extend that line of latitude around the world to know who on the globe can see this star. You must be south of this line of latitude to be able to see Canopus."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
Lingering lake effect snow will continue in the Eastern Great Lakes region, but it will slowly begin to fade as we head into the weekend. Meanwhile, another round of rain and snow will move through the Western US with some heavier snowfall potential in the Mountains. Also note that some of this moisture will make it into southern California this weekend.
Severe Threat Tuesday
Heads up next week! NOAA's SPC has already highlighted an area of severe weather concerns across the Southern US and Lower Mississippi on Tuesday. The next storm system looks like it could be a bit of a doozy with strong to severe storm potential and areas of heavy rain and flooding. Stay tuned!
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
The 7-day precipitation forecast across the nation shows heavier precipitation moving into parts of the Southern US, Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley once again. Note that several inches of rain maybe possible across parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, which may lead to more flood concerns in these areas. Note that weather conditions look mostly dry across the Upper Midwest through much of next week, while areas of light precipitation will be possible in the Southwest.
Wet Start to 2020 in the Southeast
It has been a very wet start to 2020 so far across parts of the Southern and Southeastern US with several location well above average since January 1st. It has been so wet, that a number of locations are seeing one of the top 10 wettest starts to any year on record! With that said, there are a number of river flood warning ongion now and with additional heavy rain on the horizon, this could result in more flood warning next week!
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 141 tornado reports so far this year through February 24th, most of which have been across the Southern US and the Gulf Coast States. The farthest north Tornado ocurred in Ohio on January 11th. According to NOAA's SPC, there have already been 8 tornado fatalies so far this year.
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 26 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the end of February is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially around the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States.
Climate Stories
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)
"There are new clues about how and why the Maya culture collapsed"
"Climate change has been called the existential threat of our age. But it isn’t the first time a civilization has come into conflict with a shift in the natural world. Speaking on “The Ancient Maya Response to Climate Change: A Cautionary Tale” at the Peabody Museum on Thursday evening, Arizona State University Professor Billie L. Turner II discussed how climate change — likely made worse by unchecked development — brought low one of the great civilizations of our hemisphere over a thousand years ago. Delivering the Gordon R. Willey lecture, Turner detailed evidence that two major droughts resulted in the decline and depopulation of a culture that not only had monumental architecture but also a sophisticated understanding of mathematics and astronomy. Elements of this theory have been around for a long time. As early as 1912, archaeologists were theorizing that climate change had contributed to the decline of the Maya, and by the 1970s, it was largely accepted that Maya lands had been densely populated and developed. However, recent evidence across disciplines goes a long way to explaining not only how but when the problems began — raising more questions along the way."
"The Coronavirus and Carbon Emissions"
"In the past month, the world has seen a remarkably large drop in emissions of carbon dioxide, the main driver of global warming. The reason isn’t something to celebrate, though. The coronavirus outbreak in China, which has sickened at least 77,000 people, has shut down factories, refineries and flights across the country as officials order people to stay home. As a result, China’s carbon dioxide emissions over the past three weeks have been about 25 percent lower than during the same period last year, according to calculations by Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. China is such a huge industrial polluter that even a temporary dip like this is significant: The three-week decline is roughly equal to the amount of carbon dioxide that the state of New York puts out in a full year (about 150 million metric tons) Mr. Myllyvirta estimated."
"Tears at bedtime: are children's books on environment causing climate anxiety?"
"I’m reading one of a small forest’s-worth of beautiful new picture books about the environment with my eight-year-old twins. The Sea, by Miranda Krestovnikoff and Jill Calder, takes us into mangrove swamps and kelp forests and coral reefs. We learn about goblin sharks and vampire squids and a poisonous creature called a nudibranch. Then we reach the final chapter on ocean plastics. When we learn that by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish, Esme bursts into inconsolable tears. Since the deserved success of The Lost Words, a large book filled with beautiful paintings of everyday wildlife by Jackie Morris and “spells” by Robert Macfarlane, which my children loved chanting aloud, bookshops have been filled with other gorgeously illustrated oversized tomes about nature and the environment. There’s Ben Hoare’s gilt-edged Anthology of Intriguing Animals, A Wild Child’s Guide to Endangered Animals by Millie Marotta, and other recent classics such as the lovely How Does My Garden Grow by Dutch author Gerda Muller and A First Book of Nature by Nicola Davies."
"Major news networks devoted less than 4 hours to climate change in 2019. Total."
"When it comes to climate change, television news is covering little more than the tip of the iceberg. That’s according to a just-released report from Media Matters for America, which found that global warming garnered a tiny sliver — well under 1 percent — of overall broadcast news coverage. The progressive research nonprofit also found that, while these news outlets did cover climate change more often in 2019 than in the year prior, the quality of coverage was “generally shallow.” And when it came to giving voice to those hit first and worst by extreme weather and other climate-related disasters, the networks fell short: People of color were “massively underrepresented” in coverage. “In spite of the increase in coverage from 2018 to 2019, climate coverage as a whole still made up only 0.6% of overall corporate broadcast TV nightly news in 2019, showing that these programs’ climate coverage does not adequately reflect the urgency and severity of the climate crisis,” the report found."
"Glowing Amphibians, Extreme Weather Satellites, and More News"
"Amphibians glow. Humans just couldn't see it—until now. New research in Scientific Reports reveals that amphibians actually glow, and always have—scientists just couldn't see it. You can't go outside and enjoy this phenomenon in regular daylight though; you need a specific kind of blue light that amphibian skin absorbs only to emit a completely different color back—usually an electric green. Researchers looked at 32 different amphibian species and found every single one of them glows. Now all scientists have to do is figure out why."
"Extreme weather-tracking satellites prepare for launch. Extreme weather requires extreme satellites to track it, and that's exactly what a new generation of satellites is aiming to do. A set of four new GOES satellites—or Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites—can track everything from plumes of volcanic ash to space weather. These sats can detect nearly every bolt of lightning in the western hemisphere, and the first of the $10.8 billion fleet, which launched in 2016, collected more data in six months than all 15 previous GOES satellites over the last 40 years. Another launched in 2018, and two more are slated to be sent to the skies in 2021 and 2024."
See more from Wired HERE:
"Extreme Weather Exiles: How climate change is turning Europeans into migrants"
"Climate change could leave you homeless overnight – right here, in Europe. Flash floods, mudslides and wildfires triggered by heatwaves are among the extreme weather events becoming increasingly common, thanks to climate change. Those who lose their homes and livelihoods in these disasters run the risk of being displaced, and becoming climate migrants – just like Iris, or Anne and Jean or Álvaro, Magdalena, Ana and Zekira or Julie and Chris, the people you will meet throughout this series of articles and videos. People whose stories have so far remained unreported. “It’s a reality in Europe, not something that will happen in centuries,” says Dina Ionesco, who leads the work being done on migration and climate change at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). Environmental migrants are persons or groups of persons who, predominantly for reasons of sudden or progressive change in the environment that adversely affects their lives or living conditions, are obliged to leave their habitual homes, or choose to do so, either temporarily or permanently, and who move either within their country or abroad"
See more from Euronews HERE:
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX