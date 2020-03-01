Meteorological Spring Begins! Mild Temps Continue



"There are new clues about how and why the Maya culture collapsed" "Climate change has been called the existential threat of our age. But it isn’t the first time a civilization has come into conflict with a shift in the natural world. Speaking on “The Ancient Maya Response to Climate Change: A Cautionary Tale” at the Peabody Museum on Thursday evening, Arizona State University Professor Billie L. Turner II discussed how climate change — likely made worse by unchecked development — brought low one of the great civilizations of our hemisphere over a thousand years ago. Delivering the Gordon R. Willey lecture, Turner detailed evidence that two major droughts resulted in the decline and depopulation of a culture that not only had monumental architecture but also a sophisticated understanding of mathematics and astronomy. Elements of this theory have been around for a long time. As early as 1912, archaeologists were theorizing that climate change had contributed to the decline of the Maya, and by the 1970s, it was largely accepted that Maya lands had been densely populated and developed. However, recent evidence across disciplines goes a long way to explaining not only how but when the problems began — raising more questions along the way." See more from The Harvard Gazette HERE: ________________________________________________________________________ "The Coronavirus and Carbon Emissions" "In the past month, the world has seen a remarkably large drop in emissions of carbon dioxide, the main driver of global warming. The reason isn’t something to celebrate, though. The coronavirus outbreak in China, which has sickened at least 77,000 people, has shut down factories, refineries and flights across the country as officials order people to stay home. As a result, China’s carbon dioxide emissions over the past three weeks have been about 25 percent lower than during the same period last year, according to calculations by Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. China is such a huge industrial polluter that even a temporary dip like this is significant: The three-week decline is roughly equal to the amount of carbon dioxide that the state of New York puts out in a full year (about 150 million metric tons) Mr. Myllyvirta estimated." See more from NYTimes HERE: _______________________________________________________________________

"Tears at bedtime: are children's books on environment causing climate anxiety?"

"I’m reading one of a small forest’s-worth of beautiful new picture books about the environment with my eight-year-old twins. The Sea, by Miranda Krestovnikoff and Jill Calder, takes us into mangrove swamps and kelp forests and coral reefs. We learn about goblin sharks and vampire squids and a poisonous creature called a nudibranch. Then we reach the final chapter on ocean plastics. When we learn that by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish, Esme bursts into inconsolable tears. Since the deserved success of The Lost Words, a large book filled with beautiful paintings of everyday wildlife by Jackie Morris and “spells” by Robert Macfarlane, which my children loved chanting aloud, bookshops have been filled with other gorgeously illustrated oversized tomes about nature and the environment. There’s Ben Hoare’s gilt-edged Anthology of Intriguing Animals, A Wild Child’s Guide to Endangered Animals by Millie Marotta, and other recent classics such as the lovely How Does My Garden Grow by Dutch author Gerda Muller and A First Book of Nature by Nicola Davies."

___________________________________________________________________

"Major news networks devoted less than 4 hours to climate change in 2019. Total."

"When it comes to climate change, television news is covering little more than the tip of the iceberg. That’s according to a just-released report from Media Matters for America, which found that global warming garnered a tiny sliver — well under 1 percent — of overall broadcast news coverage. The progressive research nonprofit also found that, while these news outlets did cover climate change more often in 2019 than in the year prior, the quality of coverage was “generally shallow.” And when it came to giving voice to those hit first and worst by extreme weather and other climate-related disasters, the networks fell short: People of color were “massively underrepresented” in coverage. “In spite of the increase in coverage from 2018 to 2019, climate coverage as a whole still made up only 0.6% of overall corporate broadcast TV nightly news in 2019, showing that these programs’ climate coverage does not adequately reflect the urgency and severity of the climate crisis,” the report found."

__________________________________________________________________________

"Glowing Amphibians, Extreme Weather Satellites, and More News"

"Amphibians glow. Humans just couldn't see it—until now. New research in Scientific Reports reveals that amphibians actually glow, and always have—scientists just couldn't see it. You can't go outside and enjoy this phenomenon in regular daylight though; you need a specific kind of blue light that amphibian skin absorbs only to emit a completely different color back—usually an electric green. Researchers looked at 32 different amphibian species and found every single one of them glows. Now all scientists have to do is figure out why."