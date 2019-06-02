United defender Romain Metanire is back in today's starting lineup after missing Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Atlanta for red-card accumulations.

Ethan Finlay and Angelo Rodriguez are back as well with Abu Danladi, Rasmus Schuller and Michael Boxall back in sub roles.

Metanire is back for one game before he missed at least two more to play for his Madagascar natonal team in the Africa Cup of Nations. He could miss close to a month over the course of the summer, depending on how far his team goes.

I wrote about Metanire's first season here -- which has been something a revelation -- so far. You can find it here.

Teammates Rasmus Schuller and Jan Gregus will go to play for their respective national teams, too. So, too, will Kevin Molino if he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. His Trinidad and Tobago team opens Gold Cup play right here at Allianz Field against Panama on June 18.

Here's the United lineup today in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Angelo Rodriguez

Miguel Ibarra Darwin Quintero Ethan Finlay

Jan Gregus Ozzie Alonso

Hassani Dotson Brent Kallman Ike Opara Romain Metanire

Vito Mannone

Subs: Kevin Molino, Lawrence Olum, Abu Danladi, Rasmus Schuller, Eric Miller, Micheal Boxall