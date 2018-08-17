Hairball

Hairball is a costumed heavy-metal covers band you can catch at rural casinos and county fairs on most other weekends. The booking speaks to the growing competition with Treasure Island and Mystic Lake casinos for touring acts that might have gone to the fair in years past. Still, the Twin Cities band’s “bombastic celebration of arena rock” is a sellable act — and tickets are cheap by grandstand standards. Fair vendors may want to stock up on Bic lighters. With local “The Voice” alum Kat Perkins. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, grandstand, $15, etix.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider